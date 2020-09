SEE MORE:

Yesterday was Labor Day, a day intended to honor the American labor movement and recognize the contributions of laborers. What did you do?

“I took two 15-minute breaks and had a nice hour-long lunch.” Warren Mussenden • Bread Slicer

“I participated in a workday reenactment to honor the first 8-hour shift in history.” Blake Hoyson • Bridge Enthusiast