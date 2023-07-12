Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

Opinion

Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

According to a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey, nearly half of all U.S. drinking water is laced with PFAS, or “forever chemicals.” The Onion asked Americans how they felt about potentially drinking per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tamika Rhodes, Artist

Tamika Rhodes, Artist

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“People should accept the risks when they do something as reckless as getting a glass of water.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Janice Bain, Construction Worker

Janice Bain, Construction Worker

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“Thankfully, you can purify a glass of water by just mixing in a cup of bleach.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ryan Patterson, Call Center Operator

Ryan Patterson, Call Center Operator

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“You mean I’ve been wasting all this money drinking bottles of perfluorooctanoic sulfonic acid when I could be getting it for free from my sink?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

James Quincey, CEO Of Coca-Cola

James Quincey, CEO Of Coca-Cola

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“If you want a refreshing drink with fewer chemicals than water, try Coke Zero.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kenna Buell, Professor

Kenna Buell, Professor

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“There’s no scientific evidence that dying is bad.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Craig Lenini, UX Writer

Craig Lenini, UX Writer

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“It’s totally safe. Try drowning in water that thick. You can’t!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Karl Worthington, Copywriter

Karl Worthington, Copywriter

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“So that’s why my shower catches fire.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mitchell Fox, Fast Food Manager

Mitchell Fox, Fast Food Manager

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“At least it’s not in anything we drink.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Michael S. Regan, Administrator Of The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Michael S. Regan, Administrator Of The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“Legally, the EPA can only recommend that Americans who want to avoid PFAS kill themselves.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rick Scott, U.S. Senator From Florida

Rick Scott, U.S. Senator From Florida

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“I’m already drafting a bill that gives personhood to forever chemicals inside of women.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jim Stanton, Factory Supervisor

Jim Stanton, Factory Supervisor

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“If you’re not supposed to dump toxic chemicals into the waterways, then why does it feel so good?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kyle Kimball, Researcher

Kyle Kimball, Researcher

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“It’s actually kind of hyperbolic to refer to it as ‘water.’”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Lorraine Cabot, Accountant

Lorraine Cabot, Accountant

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“I don’t cook or wear makeup, so having it in the water supply is the best way for me to get my recommended daily dose of polyfluoroalkyl.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Matthew Hart, Chef

Matthew Hart, Chef

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“Let’s just be thankful our country has sufficient infrastructure to bring us our poisoned water.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Xavier Becerra, U.S. Secretary Of Health And Human Services

Xavier Becerra, U.S. Secretary Of Health And Human Services

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“Don’t worry, there’s plenty of other shit in our food that’s going to kill you before this does.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Emmett Troxler, Economist

Emmett Troxler, Economist

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“Market forces will balance out consumers’ desire for water and desire to not have cancer.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cody Jenkins, Miner

Cody Jenkins, Miner

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“My daddy drank polyfluoroalkyl substances, and his daddy before him drank polyfluoroalkyl substances, and my grandchildren will damn sure drink polyfluoroalkyl substances.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ivan Hemmings, Farmer

Ivan Hemmings, Farmer

Image for article titled Americans React To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Their Water

“I already have lymphoma from the Roundup. What is the water gonna do—give my cancer cancer?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Conservatives Explain How Climate Hysteria Destroys Freedom

What To Say To Someone Who Denies Climate Change

Jackass’ Cast Members Describe Their Most Dangerous Stunts 

Back To Homepage

Advertisement