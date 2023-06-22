Hunter Biden, the son of sitting President Joe Biden, is expected to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay upwards of $100,000 in income taxes in 2017 and 2018. The Onion asked Americans how they felt about Biden opting to take a plea agreement, and this is what they said.
Marco Rodriguez, Entrepreneur
“Having an embarrassing son just makes me relate to Joe Biden even more.”
Hank Meyer, Delivery Driver
“Well, well, well, it turns out .0004% of what I’ve been saying about him was right all along.”
Mitchell Tanner, Civil Engineer
“I’m sorry, but you said the bad name and now I have to angry cry.”
Dorian McKee, Radio Personality
“But I wanted to bitch and moan about this for another six to eight months!”
Sarah Rodney, Chef
“Shame on the parents for not teaching their son the right way to avoid paying taxes.”
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)
“Can I be outraged about his unpaid taxes and still want to abolish the IRS?”
Nelson Hendricks, Data Analyst
“Only CEOs should be exempt from paying income taxes.”
Tara Duvet, Dance Instructor
“I knew he was guilty, which is why it’s so not fair that he gets to plead guilty.”
George Millard, Line Cook
“I knew it! My investigations on Reddit finally did him in.”
Henry Curtis, Assembly Line Worker
“Hopefully this doesn’t ruin his bright future as a lobbyist.”
Carol Dalton, Librarian
“Well, I certainly won’t be voting for him in 2024.”
Marsha Sanders, Bookkeeper
“He should have been found even more guilty.”
Carrie Stratton, Neonatal Nurse
“Let’s drum up some accusations about Ella Emhoff next. I’m not a fan of her whole vibe.”
Dan Strong, Marketing
“I’m just pissed his dad said he loves him.”
Mike Hayashi, Computer Engineer
“He may be the first wealthy person to not pay their taxes, but this cushy sentence ensures he won’t be the last.”
Joe Biden, President Of The United States
“Who?”
Hunter Biden, First Son
“Do you have any coke?”