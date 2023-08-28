Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

Opinion

Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

With the significant increase in deadly hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, heat waves, and floods, The Onion asked Americans how they would like to die in the climate apocalypse, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Alice Buchanan, Pet Store Owner

Alice Buchanan, Pet Store Owner

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Accidentally decapitated by FEMA helicopter blade.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Patrick Burnham, Snorkeling Instructor

Patrick Burnham, Snorkeling Instructor

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Climate change isn’t real. I’m going to die by my toddler shooting me with a gun just like everyone else.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Luisa Arellano, Therapist

Luisa Arellano, Therapist

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Mount Everest falls on me.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cayden Savage, Band Teacher

Cayden Savage, Band Teacher

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“I’d like to live long enough that I can drown in an ocean that’s reached the middle of Nebraska.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tyler Cunningham, Musician

Tyler Cunningham, Musician

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Probably my private jet crashing due to how much smoke is in the air.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jill Snyder, Homemaker

Jill Snyder, Homemaker

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“A self-inflicted gunshot to the head after seeing what those floods did to my begonias.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Katherine Hee, Nurse

Katherine Hee, Nurse

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Oh jeez, exposure, dehydration, famine, they’re all so fun. Do I have to pick just one?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Clancy White, Doctor

Clancy White, Doctor

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Personally, I know I can only be vanquished if the powers of water, fire, ice, lightning, earth, and wind all combine together to stop my evil plan.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Leila Abdou, Journalist

Leila Abdou, Journalist

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Can I drown in lava? Is that an option?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Edwin Greene, Cashier

Edwin Greene, Cashier

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Prank involving our last remaining food sources gone wrong.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tim McCullough, Claims Adjuster

Tim McCullough, Claims Adjuster

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Blood hurricane.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Joe Sobolewski, Electrician

Joe Sobolewski, Electrician

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Successfully escaping the wildfires and then choking on a big bite of hamburger.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Anson Stevens, CEO

Anson Stevens, CEO

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Be killed in the uprising of my private military force in my post-apocalyptic bunker after they realize the concept of money is null and void and I’m hoarding resources.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Angela Zager, Home Health Aide

Angela Zager, Home Health Aide

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Heat stroke in March.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Arthur King, Lawyer

Arthur King, Lawyer

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“I don’t have to wait for the future—I’m actually dying in a wildfire right now!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tyler Delgado, Dog Walker

Tyler Delgado, Dog Walker

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“I’m not greedy. I’ll take any death I can get.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Debra Smith, Artist

Debra Smith, Artist

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Going outside to fetch the newspaper without sunscreen.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Patsy Lyons, Radiation Therapist

Patsy Lyons, Radiation Therapist

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Screaming ‘This is all the fault of trans weightlifters’ while getting carried away in a mudslide.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Byron Jacobson, Mechanic

Byron Jacobson, Mechanic

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“I will be the one killing, not dying.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dave Roundy, Mechanical Engineer

Dave Roundy, Mechanical Engineer

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Falling down the stairs and breaking my neck on my very first night in the bunker.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Alicia Montero, Project Manager

Alicia Montero, Project Manager

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“I look up at the sky and say, ‘Snow? It’s snowing in September?’ and then a big chunk of hail flies straight down my throat and I asphyxiate.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mosquito XR-127905, Bug

Mosquito XR-127905, Bug

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Oh, don’t worry. My kind aren’t going away.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jesse Curry, Historian

Jesse Curry, Historian

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Well, you know, they say you die twice. Once, when you actually die from drowning in a flood, and the second time, when someone says your name for the last time because all of them also drowned in a flood.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Weston George, Drummer

Weston George, Drummer

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“Oh, I don’t know yet, but some kind of domestic terrorism, I bet!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Donna Novak, Baker

Donna Novak, Baker

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“In a wildfire peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Marcus Howard, Comptroller

Marcus Howard, Comptroller

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“I would like to die in a space shuttle explosion while trying to escape a dying Earth, please.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Elaine Harding, Wedding Planner

Elaine Harding, Wedding Planner

Image for article titled Americans Reveal How They Would Like To Die In The Climate Apocalypse

“It’s gotta be one of the more painful pollution-driven cancers.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Kids React To Climate Change

Conservatives Explain How Climate Hysteria Destroys Freedom

What To Say To Someone Who Denies Climate Change

Back To Homepage

Advertisement