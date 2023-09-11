Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

Opinion

Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

With the ailment blamed for many of the problems in the country, The Onion asked Americans what it is like to live with the Woke Mind Virus, and this is what they said.

Corey Wainwright, Gaffer

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I caught it from my son after he went to a school that hadn’t burned all their books.”

Matt Cohn, Social Media Specialist

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I wake up naked every night inside a Planned Parenthood, unable to remember how I got there or what I was doing.”

Grace Klein, Pastry Chef

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“Now anytime I wear blackface, my skin burns.”

Grant Wheelan, Engineer

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“My wife got it, but she was totally fine after I chained her up and locked her in the basement for two weeks without food or water.”

Sarah Batts, Copywriter

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I just wish there were a vaccine for the woke mind virus that I could have refused to take.”

Sarah Collins, Veterinarian

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“We’re just hoping that someday, someone holds George Soros responsible for doing this to us.”

Mason Hudson, Interior Decorator

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“The woke mind virus caused a tiny Ibram X. Kendi to burst out of my colleague’s chest after devouring his insides for sustenance. It then jumped into my mouth and I was so frightened I accidentally swallowed it. I’m afraid the same fate will now befall me.”

Isla Menendez, Warehouse Worker

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I got it from a Chick-fil-A sandwich, go figure!”

Josh Doyle, Director

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“Oh, you know. I start the day with a woke shower and then eat some woke eggs and woke potatoes. Then I put on my woke pants and woke shirt and hail a woke taxi to job shooting woke pornography.”

Dylan Holland, Registered Nurse

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I want to yell racial slurs, but every time I open my mouth, ‘Fight Song’ comes out instead.”

Ralph Busco, Podiatrist

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“Well, for one, I’m gay now. Granted. I was before, too. The woke mind virus apparently doesn’t really have an effect on your sexuality, funny enough.”

Bryce Gibbs, Sales Manager

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“There is a tattoo of Kamala Harris where my penis used to be.”

Marcie Hawkins, Statistician

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“Frankly, I don’t know how long I have left. My insurance doesn’t cover woke mind virus.”

Liam Cote, Arcade Owner

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I spent $150,000 replacing my eyeballs, tongue, face, and nose so I look like a giant hardcover copy of White Fragility.”

Travis Pendant, Electrician

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I think I only got a mild case, because I still call anyone who doesn’t go on a date with me a whore.”

Kelsey Jamison, Seamstress

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I beg for death, but I cannot die. I’ve jumped off a 10-story building. I’ve tied cinderblocks to my feet and jumped in a lake. I’ve shot myself in the head. Every time, I come to on a liberal college campus in a women’s studies class.”

Vincent Rodriguez, Catholic Priest

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“The impulse to molest is luckily stored in a different, unaffected part of the cortex.”

Janet Knight, Makeup Artist

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I hallucinated that I was in a committed, long-term relationship with Rosie O’Donnell, and I liked it.”

Ben Thompson, Grocery Store Cashier

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I develop a new symptom every day, it’s honestly a frustratingly incoherent illness.”

Liza Andres, Administrative Assistant

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“It spreads through a cursed, tattered copy of We Should All Be Feminists that keeps showing up on your doorstep, no matter how many times you throw it away.”

Marissa Schlagel, Waitress

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I think Black people should be able to vote. Goodbye. I can’t keep living like this. These will be my final words.”

Paul Klein, Pilot

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“An immigrant carried it over! An immigrant from elsewhere! Elsewhere has the woke mind virus, and the immigrant, who is of course unclean, brought the woke mind virus from the elsewhere and it now has infected my whole family!”

Armie Hammer, Actor

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“Hello. Can I be woke?”

Theresa Lamb, Software Developer

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“I am unable to see the American flag.”

Dan Menchin, Videographer

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“Is the woke virus the thing where you turn into a goat whenever there’s a red tide? And you have to roam around eating grass and tree bark with the other goats until the red tide pulls away? If so, I have that, yeah.”

Jane Ginsburg, Attorney

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“The woke mind virus killed my mother, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Howard Campbell, Tech Executive

Image for article titled Americans Reveal What It’s Like Living With The Woke Mind Virus

“You’re not going to like this, but the only antidote is Joe Biden’s semen.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

