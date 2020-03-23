Americans Seek To Stay Social While Self-Isolating

As shelter-in-place orders roll out across the country, Americans trapped at home are socializing online via videoconferencing apps and social media for everything from birthday parties and movie nights to live-streamed concerts and even 12-step recovery programs. What do you think?

“Whew! Can’t believe how close I came to a period of introspection.” Jennifer Ng • Produce Ripeness Tester

“I can’t help but worry we’ve become overly dependent on other people in order to socialize.” Horace Delgado • Animal Husbandry Promoter

