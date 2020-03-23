America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Americans Seek To Stay Social While Self-Isolating

OpinionVol 56 Issue 12

 As shelter-in-place orders roll out across the country, Americans trapped at home are socializing online via videoconferencing apps and social media for everything from birthday parties and movie nights to live-streamed concerts and even 12-step recovery programs. What do you think?

“Whew! Can’t believe how close I came to a period of introspection.”

Jennifer Ng • Produce Ripeness Tester

“I can’t help but worry we’ve become overly dependent on other people in order to socialize.”

Horace Delgado • Animal Husbandry Promoter 

“I’ve been having a lot of fun with my coworkers on our group fax.”

Ralph Kalicki • Systems Analyst

