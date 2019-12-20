Americans Tune In Reduced-Field Democratic Debate

Featuring a narrowed field of only seven candidates, Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg took the stage last night alongside other candidates to provide viewers with further insight into their campaigns for presidency in the last debate of the year. What do you think?

“Biden finally delivered on his potential for baseline lucidity.” Alina McCallum • Assistant Gaffer

“Hopefully, they’ll keep reducing the field a bit every few weeks until there’s no one left.” Spencer Valencia • Desktop Publisher

