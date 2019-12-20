America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Americans Tune In Reduced-Field Democratic Debate

SEE MORE: Opinion

Featuring a narrowed field of only seven candidates, Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg took the stage last night alongside other candidates to provide viewers with further insight into their campaigns for presidency in the last debate of the year. What do you think?

“Biden finally delivered on his potential for baseline lucidity.”

Alina McCallum • Assistant Gaffer

“Hopefully, they’ll keep reducing the field a bit every few weeks until there’s no one left.”

Spencer Valencia • Desktop Publisher

Advertisement

“I’m sorry, but the Democratic Party will never be unified until all seven of them agree to run together.”

Oliver Clarke • Caption Aligner

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Fans Line Up For ‘Rise of the Skywalker’

President Impeached

Barack Obama: Women Are Better Leaders Than Men