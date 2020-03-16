America's Finest News Source.
Americans Urged To Help ‘Flatten The Curve’ Of Covid-19 Pandemic

As schools, stores, and restaurants close their doors and companies push to have employees work from home, Americans are being asked to socially distance themselves to stop the exponential spread of coronavirus. What are you doing to help #FlattenTheCurve?

“I’m being extra mindful of whose spit I inhale.”

Tom Wright • Bird Critic

“Been practicing my barricading skills.”

Robyn Townsend • Toothpaste Capper

“Constantly keeping my mouth open to keep my lips from touching each other.”

Adrian Hanson • Ham Radio Vendor

