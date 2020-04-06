Americans Urged To Make Their Own Face Masks

In a reversal from previous guidelines, the CDC is now urging all Americans to make masks from household fabrics like tea towels or cotton T-shirts and wear them when out in public to prevent asymptomatic individuals from spreading the disease. What do you think?

“Nice idea, but not sure how I’m supposed to kiss strangers in that.” Lee Swindwell • Tea Steeper

“What’s next, ordering us to stay inside to avoid transmission?” Digby Hess • Unemployed

Advertisement