Amnesty International Halts Work In India

Amnesty International said it would cease operations in India following years of harassment and retaliation by the government, including freezing the human rights organization’s bank accounts and interrogating staff members. What do you think?
“This is why I’ve learned to just stay out of human rights abuses.”
Kim Troop • Wildlife Coroner
“Well, I wish them luck finding other countries with problems.”
Doug Collier • Assistant Housekeeper
“To be fair, I wouldn’t want them poking around here, either.”
Peter Morris • Foil Salesperson