America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Amnesty International Halts Work In India

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 39
Vol 56 Issue 39Opinion

Amnesty International said it would cease operations in India following years of harassment and retaliation by the government, including freezing the human rights organization’s bank accounts and interrogating staff members. What do you think?

“This is why I’ve learned to just stay out of human rights abuses.”

Kim Troop • Wildlife Coroner

Advertisement

“Well, I wish them luck finding other countries with problems.”

Doug Collier • Assistant Housekeeper

“To be fair, I wouldn’t want them poking around here, either.”

Peter Morris Foil Salesperson

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘That’s It, I’m Voting For Him,’ Says Undecided Voter Impressed By Poised Chris Wallace

ANNOUNCEMENT: We’re Proud To Announce The Onion Gamers Expo: A Weeklong, In-Person Video Game Conference Unafraid To Kick-Start The Resurgence In Our Global Pandemic

BREAKING: ‘The Onion’ Has Obtained The IRS Tax Form 1040

Scientists Say Time Travel Without Paradoxes Theoretically Possible