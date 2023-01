We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Hundreds of Amtrak passengers in South Carolina were stranded on a train for 29 hours after a detour due to another train derailing, prompting several to call the police out of fear they were being held hostage. What do you think?

“I always pay the ext ra money for the panic room sleeper car.” Neal Jimenez, Dream Interpreter

“No, only Greyhound does that.” Lucas Cameron, Pocket Sizer