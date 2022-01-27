Fans of Ana de Armas have filed a class action lawsuit against Universal Studios, claiming they were duped into renting the movie Yesterday when the trailer showed a brief glimpse of de Armas despite her character having been cut from the finished film. What do you think?
“Have you ever seen a movie without Ana de Armas? They suck.”
Barbara Govindan, Systems Analyst
“I also thought she’d be great in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Can we get a lawsuit out of that?”
Clark Seidlitz, Article Recapper
“Imagine a world where no one but you remembered Ana de Armas was in the original cut of Yesterday.”
Abner Dixon, Wall Puncher