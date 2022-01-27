Fans of Ana de Armas have filed a class action lawsuit against Universal Studios, claiming they were duped into renting the movie Yesterday when the trailer showed a brief glimpse of de Armas despite her character having been cut from the finished film. What do you think?

“Have you ever se en a movie without Ana de Armas? They suck.” Barbara Govindan, Systems Analyst

“I also thought she’d be great in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Can we get a lawsuit out of that?” Clark Seidlitz, Article Recapper