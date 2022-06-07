Archaeologists in Iraq discovered the ruins of a 3,400-year-old lost city, complete with a palace and a sprawling fort, after extreme drought severely depleted water levels in the country’s largest reservoir. What do you think?

“Dang, so the U.S. militar y missed one.” Matt Koenigs, Back End Technician

“Don’t worry, next month’s extreme flooding will cover it back up.” Sandy Haluska, Fast Food Recruiter

“There’s definitely a pretext to invade here, just give me a second.” Miles Fowler, Animal Dentist