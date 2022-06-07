Archaeologists in Iraq discovered the ruins of a 3,400-year-old lost city, complete with a palace and a sprawling fort, after extreme drought severely depleted water levels in the country’s largest reservoir. What do you think?
“Dang, so the U.S. military missed one.”
Matt Koenigs, Back End Technician
“Don’t worry, next month’s extreme flooding will cover it back up.”
Sandy Haluska, Fast Food Recruiter
“There’s definitely a pretext to invade here, just give me a second.”
Miles Fowler, Animal Dentist
