A recently translated 2,000-year-old Greek marble tablet is being recognized as a primitive version of a yearbook that includes the signatures of students completing ephebate, a military training and civic education program of the era. What do you think?

“My cheap high school printed our yearbooks on paper.” Bridget Lang, Freelance Spelunker

“I bet the ancient Greeks had a really good debate team.” Will Cozad, Unemployed

“Lucky. My mom threw out all my ancient tablets.” Raymond Arato, Rollercoaster Actuary