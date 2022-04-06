A slab of volcanic rock north of Tokyo, known as Sessho-seki or “killing stone”, was recently discovered split into two, sparking fear among some locals because the 6-ft by 26-ft stone is linked to a Japanese myth that suggests it contains an evil nine-tailed fox demon. What do you think?

“I think we sh ould hear the demon out.” Aaron Westfield, Speech Censor

Advertisement

“It’s scary to think that evil could finally be released into the world.” Frank Blansten, Systems Analyst