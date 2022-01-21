New research shows that silver and gold tubes unearthed in an ancient tomb in southern Russia in 1897, long thought to be ceremonial staffs, were, in fact, the earliest-known drinking straws, used by people 5,000 years ago to sip beer from a communal jar. What do you think?

“That would explain the bendy part t hose scepters had near the top.” Mitch Pineño, Eye Contact Coach

“Gross, maybe if they didn’t share straws they’d still be around.” Aileen Mattina, Outfit Coordinator