New research shows that silver and gold tubes unearthed in an ancient tomb in southern Russia in 1897, long thought to be ceremonial staffs, were, in fact, the earliest-known drinking straws, used by people 5,000 years ago to sip beer from a communal jar. What do you think?
“That would explain the bendy part those scepters had near the top.”
Mitch Pineño, Eye Contact Coach
Advertisement
“Gross, maybe if they didn’t share straws they’d still be around.”
Aileen Mattina, Outfit Coordinator
“This kind of confusion is why I steer clear of cylinders altogether.”
Oskar Dieter, Systems Analyst