American Voices

Ancient Worm Revived From Permafrost After 46,000 Years

Scientists say they have revived a worm that was frozen in Siberian permafrost for 46,000 years, using water to awaken the nematode that had been lying in a dormant state known as cryptobiosis. What do you think?

“Just as it was hitting its REM cycle.”

Dale Jackson, Pageant Director

“I’ve always wondered what living in a world with worms would be like.”

Finneus Park, Financial Examiner

“The sad thing is that its family probably stopped looking for it after the first 45,000 years.”

Kate Weitzel, Pet Feeder