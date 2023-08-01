Ancient Worm Revived From Permafrost After 46,000 Years

Scientists say they have revived a worm that was frozen in Siberian permafrost for 46,000 years, using water to awaken the nematode that had been lying in a dormant state known as cryptobiosis. What do you think?

“Just as it was hitting its REM cycle.” Dale Jackson, Pageant Director

“I’ve always wondered what living in a world with worms would be like.” Finneus Park, Financial Examiner

