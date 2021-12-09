WASHINGTON—Bristling at the suggestion that more could be done to maintain good oral hygiene, White House p ress s ecretary Jen Psaki reportedly snapped at her dentist Thursday, questioning whether he seriously expected her to brush every night. “What exactly is the core premise of this line of questioning, Dr. Hoffman? You’re saying I should be brushing every single night, and I’m responding that this is a clear misreading of history,” said the combative Psaki, who firmly pushed back on what she described as a “lack of context” that prevented her dentist from seeing a significant rise in flossing since her previous visit. “If you’re just going to interrupt me every few seconds to tell me to ‘close and spit’ and peddle long-debunked hearsay about possible cavities then I’m sorry, I’m not going to take any of these invasive and highly personal questions about whether I use mouthwash. This isn’t constructive and you know it isn’t what a routine cleaning is about.” At press time, Psaki had stormed out of the office after her dentist demanded she let him take a few follow-up x-rays.

