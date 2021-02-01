Andrew Cuomo Unveils Plan To Reduce Covid Spread At Nursing Homes By Throwing Residents Out Onto Street

ALBANY, NY—In response to criticism over his handling of the pandemic, New York governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly unveiled a plan Monday to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at nursing homes by throwing all residents out onto the street. “The elderly are one of the groups most vulnerable to Covid, and we will dramatically reduce nursing home deaths by closing all of these facilities immediately and evicting all the residents,” said Cuomo, who defended himself against accusations that he had mishandled the spread of coronavirus within adult care facilities by claiming that it never would have happened if they had closed all facilities before the pandemic even started. “There is a simple solution here, and I promise you we’ll see exactly zero deaths in our nursing homes from coronavirus, or anything else for that matter, once there isn’t a single nursing home resident left. Putting them out on the streets, where transmission is lower, is the only way to protect our elderly New Yorkers. Starting this Friday, I pledge that all nursing homes in the state of New York will be completely Covid- and resident-free.” Cuomo added that if he saw success with his plan to dramatically reduce Covid deaths in nursing homes by throwing all the residents onto the street, he would do the same in all the state’s hospitals.

