American Voices

Andrew Tate Offers To Train Elon Musk In Cage Match With Zuckerberg

Ex-pro kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is currently under house arrest after being criminally charged with rape and human trafficking, has offered to train Elon Musk to fight Mark Zuckerberg after the two billionaires this week agreed to a cage match. What do you think?

“Offering to help someone is a total beta cuck move.”

Bria Powell, Turkey Slicer 

“Having all three in the same place would provide a great opportunity to seal off the room.”

Diego Armin, Coral Bleacher

“Something tells me Elon’s already learned an awful lot from Andrew Tate.”

Pete Fuller, Unemployed