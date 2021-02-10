Andrew Yang Leading NYC Mayoral Race After Flipping Off Residents And Telling Them To Suck His Dick

NEW YORK—According to a new poll released Wednesday, Andrew Yang was reportedly leading the New York City mayoral race after flipping off residents and telling them to suck his dick. “I believe that every New Yorker, regardless of who you are or where you live, has the right to suck on these fat nuts,” said Yang, who took a commanding double-digit lead across all demographics just hours after grabbing his crotch and performing a thrusting gesture during an official live- streamed campaign event. “I’m running for mayor because fuck you! Fuck you, Manhattan! Fuck you, Brooklyn! Fuck you, Staten Island! Fuck you, Bronx! Fuck you, Queens! All 8.4 million of you can eat my fucking asshole, you stupid fucking pricks. As your mayor, I promise you can wrap your lips around this monster hog!” At press time, Yang’s lead had grown even wider after the candidate began humping the camera.

