Andy Reid Admits He Can Still Taste Last Super Bowl Victory In Mustache

GLENDALE, AZ—Reflecting on what his return to the sport’s highest stage meant to him as Super Bowl LVII got under way, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admitted Sunday that he could still taste his last Super Bowl victory in his mustache. “It’s tangy, with a hint of sweetness—maybe mango or something,” said Reid, telling sideline reporter Erin Andrews that he stuck his tongue in the right corner of his mustache whenever he wanted a little reminder of what victory tasted like. “Sure, it’s not as strong a taste as the full flavor of triumph I experienced three years ago, but it lingers—oh yes, it lingers. Just a whiff of the taste of victory still lingering in my mustache, and I’m immediately transported back to that incredible day when I won my first Super Bowl as head coach. It’s simply heavenly. Want a lick?” Reid then admitted that within his mustache he also sometimes still found the bitter taste of his loss in Super Bowl XXXIX.

