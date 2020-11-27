Annoying Coworker Keeps Sending After-Hours Emails That He's Trapped In Office Elevator

SPARKS, MD—Growing increasingly irked by the inconsiderate behavior, employees at local advertising firm Valley Media were reportedly annoyed Friday that their coworker, Josh Goldberg, kept sending annoying after-hours emails about how he’s trapped in the office elevator. “It’s hard to enjoy my downtime when my phone keeps buzzing with messages outlining how Josh has been stuck in the elevator since Wednesday or whatever,” said employee Rita O’Toole, confirming that she had been forced to ignore over a dozen work-related emails, several Slack messages, and a voicemail begging for help. “I understand that this project of extricating himself from the small, windowless box in the downtown office is important to him, but it’s the last thing I feel like thinking about during the long weekend.” At press time, O’Toole was reportedly relieved the flurry of messages had stopped after Goldberg passed out from lack of oxygen.

