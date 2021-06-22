Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

EntertainmentSlideshow

Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Alerts
Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

While it may not be obvious at first, the mindless service drones who bring you food at restaurants actually have thoughts and feelings. Here are the most annoying things customers do that waiters hate the most.

Advertisement

2 / 22

Asking Which Customer They Recommend

Asking Which Customer They Recommend

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Their taste may not match yours, so instead of putting them on the spot, make up your own mind about who in the dining room seems cool and might make a good friend.

Advertisement

3 / 22

Tipping

Tipping

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Typically, waiters deeply resent the implication that their supervisors aren’t compensating them generously.

Advertisement

4 / 22

Bringing Your Own Busboy

Bringing Your Own Busboy

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Waiters and busboys often have a rapport that allows them to work a dining area efficiently, a relationship that gets thrown off when customers bring someone from home to clear off tables.

Advertisement

5 / 22

Asking Them To Skip The Specials

Asking Them To Skip The Specials

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Remember, your server is pursuing a career in acting, so just let them have this.

Advertisement

6 / 22

Using Your Dirty Plates For Skeet Shooting

Using Your Dirty Plates For Skeet Shooting

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Hurling your plates into the sky and exploding them with a rifle creates more of a cleanup for the waitstaff than you may expect.

Advertisement

7 / 22

Leaving Entire Portions of Place Mat Uncolored

Leaving Entire Portions of Place Mat Uncolored

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Your waiter went through all the effort of bringing crayons to the table, so the least you could do is attempt the word puzzles or put a pair of shades on the cartoon sun.

Advertisement

8 / 22

Asking If They’d Like To Join The Mile High Club

Asking If They’d Like To Join The Mile High Club

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

If you insist on sexually harassing the waitstaff, at least make it context-appropriate.

Advertisement

9 / 22

Five Hours Of Uninterrupted Slurping

Five Hours Of Uninterrupted Slurping

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Whether it’s a bowl of soup or strand of spaghetti, your waiter doesn’t want to hear you slurp away for five hours straight.

Advertisement

10 / 22

Asking If God Exists, Why Does He Allow Children To Be Hurt?

Asking If God Exists, Why Does He Allow Children To Be Hurt?

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Waiters simply do not have time to ponder such philosophical questions, especially during peak hours when maybe you can get away with a yes-or-no query like, “Is free will an illusion?”

Advertisement

11 / 22

Holding Entire Restaurant Hostage At Gunpoint

Holding Entire Restaurant Hostage At Gunpoint

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Everyone has seen Pulp Fiction, nobody will think you’re being edgy or cool for doing this.

Advertisement

12 / 22

Legally Adopting Them

Legally Adopting Them

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Just because every server needs a strong parental figure in their life doesn’t mean it should be you.

Advertisement

13 / 22

Making Them Test For Poison

Making Them Test For Poison

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

If you suspect the chef has a vendetta against you and has sprinkled cyanide into your food, the least you could do is bring someone along to take that bullet for you.

Advertisement

14 / 22

Snapping Your Fingers At Them When You’re Choking

Snapping Your Fingers At Them When You’re Choking

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Don’t hail your waiter like they’re some kind of servant. Be patient as you wait for them to come over and dislodge a cherry tomato from your windpipe.

Advertisement

15 / 22

Failing To Fully Materialize Before Entering The Restaurant

Failing To Fully Materialize Before Entering The Restaurant

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

Waiters are busy people with any number of tasks while on shift, so the last thing they want to do is to mop up your ectoplasmic goo at the hostess stand before seating you.

Advertisement

16 / 22

Eating Most Of Your Fork Before Requesting A New One

Eating Most Of Your Fork Before Requesting A New One

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

You weren’t satisfied with your utensil, but instead of sending it back right away, you somehow managed to bite off about five inches of it.

Advertisement

17 / 22

Not Leaving an Unexpected $10,000 Tip So They Can Finally Quit This Shitty Gig

Not Leaving an Unexpected $10,000 Tip So They Can Finally Quit This Shitty Gig

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

It’s the least you could do.

Advertisement

18 / 22

Telling Them You Used to Work in a Restaurant

Telling Them You Used to Work in a Restaurant

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

They know, they can see the cattle brand on your cheek.

Advertisement

19 / 22

Forgetting To Loosen Your Belt, Slap Your Distended Belly, And Bellow “Big Bruce Gonna Sleep Well Tonight!”

Forgetting To Loosen Your Belt, Slap Your Distended Belly, And Bellow “Big Bruce Gonna Sleep Well Tonight!”

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

This gesture may not mean much to you, but every diner that fails to do it will count against a server on their next employee evaluation.

Advertisement

20 / 22

Taking A Dip In The Chocolate Fountain

Taking A Dip In The Chocolate Fountain

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

While stripping nude and hopping in may seem totally harmless, you’re not the one who has to clean up all the chocolate footprints.

Advertisement

21 / 22

Eat

Eat

Illustration for article titled Annoying Things Customers Do That Waiters Hate The Most

It’s pretty disgusting watching you eat, and the waiters definitely agree. Maybe just do that at home.

Advertisement

22 / 22