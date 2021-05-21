Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill Signed Into Law

President Biden signed legislation focused on aggressively investigating hate crimes, especially those targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, amid a dramatic increase during the coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?
“I don’t understand why Biden is getting all the praise when Trump brought this issue to the forefront.”
Linda Young, Sauce Packet Collector
“I hope our nation’s violent racists were watching the signing ceremony.”
Andrew Berube, Unemployed
“Asian Americans deserve just as much vapid lip service from politicians like any other demographic. ”
Eugene Jernigan, Drum Major