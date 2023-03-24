According to a report released by the Anti-Defamation League, incidents of antisemitism in the United States jumped to its highest level since the organization began tracking it in 1979, up 36% from the year before. What do you think?

“We can’t assume the attacks are antisemitic just because the people who do them happen to be antisemitic.” Elizabeth Thatch, Cost Estimator

“Don’t look at me, I spread my racially motivated violence out across ethnic groups.” Stefan Richards, Phobia Counselor