Apple has announced that it is discontinuing the iPod, which debuted in 2001 as the first MP3 player capable of storing 1,000 songs, the product now considered redundant as later versions increasingly resembled smartphones with similar features. What do you think?

“Another challeng er to vinyl meets its demise.” Khalil Said, Systems Analyst

“It can rest easy knowing it destroyed the recording industry as we knew it.” Sierra Godfrey, Relationship Adjudicator

“Looks like I bought one for my grandson just in the nick of time.” Brad Martinez, Placeholder