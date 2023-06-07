Apple announced a mixed-reality headset called Apple Vision Pro that “seamlessly” blends the real and digital worlds, which will start at $3,499 and launch early next year beginning in the U.S market. What do you think?
“I’ve been meaning to find a way to spend less time on my phone.”
Bruce LaPera, Patience Specialist
“Finally, the convenience of using my computer at home.”
Jamal Stetten, Obituary Editor
“Perfect for FaceTiming when I drive.”
Taliya Jaymore, Can Labeler