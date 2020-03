Apple will pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit following accusations the company used software updates to purposely slow down older iPhones in order to compel users to purchase new models. What do you think?

“Whoever owns that slow iPhone is going to be very rich.” Alphonso Southard • Bulk Fish Supplier

“Jeez. I’ll definitely be buying my next iPhone from a different company.” Eric Bostic • Unemployed

