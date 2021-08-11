Apple has unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones and other devices for images of child sexual abuse to thwart pedophiles, drawing praise from child protection groups while raising concerns over potential misuse among privacy advocates. What do you think?

“Thanks, but I’m more than capable of finding it myself. Ricardo Prokop, Tax Form Designer

“Looks like Samsung just cornered the market on pedophiles.” Lloyd Overbey, Pillow Plumper