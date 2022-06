Apple has revealed that users will soon be able to delete and edit iMessages after they have been sent, a feature that will be available later this year in an iOS 16 update. What do you think?

“I’ll finally be able to u nsend that text to my boss about...work.” Zeke Dowdy, Papal Historian

“Wait—other people can read my texts?” Michelle Werline, Creditor

“I’m just 5,000 edited texts away from my girlfriend forgiving me.” Steven Embry, Chief Actuary