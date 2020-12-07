AppleTV+ Series Used Unlicensed Doctor To Test Actors For Covid-19

The producers of Truth Be Told, an AppleTV+ series starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson, have fired the on-set doctor responsible for testing the show’s cast and crew for Covid-19 after it was discovered that he does not have a license to practice medicine. What do you think?
“Next time I worry Apple knows too much of my personal information, I’ll remember this.”
Roberto Fontaine • Rock Garden Designer
“Can’t they just add a licensed doctor in post?”
Glen Dobbin • Horn Tooter
“People will go to incredible lengths to swab Kate Hudson’s nose.”
Hilda Seidler • Radiator Mechanic