The producers of Truth Be Told, an AppleTV+ series starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson, have fired the on-set doctor responsible for testing the show’s cast and crew for Covid-19 after it was discovered that he does not have a license to practice medicine. What do you think?

“Next time I worry Apple knows too much of my personal information, I’ll remember this.” Roberto Fontaine • Rock Garden Designer

“Can’t they just add a licensed doctor in post?” Glen Dobbin • Horn Tooter