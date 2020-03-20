America's Finest News Source.
Aquarium Lets Penguins Take Tour Of Premises During Coronavirus Shutdown

In a video that has since gone viral, penguins at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium were given the opportunity to explore the premises and visit animals in other exhibits this week as the facility closed its doors to the public. What do you think?

“But then they locked them back up again right?”

Jonathan Tarantina • Centipede Rehabilitator

“And here I am trapped at home with my goddamn family.”

AJ Hendershott • Scooter Engineer

“Did they have to pay extra for the 4D Movie experience?”

Gina Leiner • Corporate Orthodontist

