Polish archaeologists excavating a Roman military camp dating back to the first century A.D. in Bulgaria, discovered an ancient stone “refrigerator” made of ceramic tiles that still contained animal bones, fragments of dishes, and traces of cooked meat. What do you think?

“Ugh, I just can’t stand it whe n ancient civilizations waste food.” Ida Smith, Sterilization Technician

“I know it’s tempting, but they should probably just throw that out.” Ray Cinque, Hat Model