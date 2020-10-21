Archaeologists Discover Enormous Cat Figure At Nazca Lines Site

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered the 121-foot-long figure of a cat etched into a hillside within the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Nazca Lines, a collection of lines and geoglyphs made by ancient people that spans over 174 square miles. What do you think?

“These ancient societies were so close to discovering Garfield, but they collap sed before it could happen.” Jackie Sherman • Secular Organist

“I can’t believe ancient people would vandalize a World Heritage Site like that.” Kurt Slepian • Leg Waxer