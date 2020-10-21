America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Archaeologists Discover Enormous Cat Figure At Nazca Lines Site

Vol 56 Issue 42Opinion

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered the 121-foot-long figure of a cat etched into a hillside within the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Nazca Lines, a collection of lines and geoglyphs made by ancient people that spans over 174 square miles. What do you think?

“These ancient societies were so close to discovering Garfield, but they collapsed before it could happen.”

Jackie ShermanSecular Organist

“I can’t believe ancient people would vandalize a World Heritage Site like that.”

Kurt SlepianLeg Waxer

“They can learn a lot more about it if it’s microchipped.”

David Jaffe • Clothes Starcher

