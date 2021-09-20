VANCOUVER—Archaeologists from t he University of British Columbia have announced new findings Monday revealing that Neolithic people took a couple of weekend trips to North America in order to get a feel for the new continent before committing to a migration across the Bering Strait land bridge. “Analysis of artifacts left behind during travel indicate that Stone Age humans embarked on exploratory weekend excursions to the North American landmass to see if it was the right fit before they left Asia to lay down roots,” said project lead Dr. Diana Harmon, explaining that the rambling one-to-three-day outings helped reassure early humans that North America was somewhere they could envision themselves settling down to hunt, gather, and raise a family before relocating their hide-and-sinew tents. “Prehistoric humans appear to have fallen in love with the untamed wilderness of the interior plains and coastal regions during these short jaunts, which they spent foraging for berries, tracking small game, and just taking some time to walk around and check out the scenery. This seems to have allowed them to get a feel for the place, after which they evidently thought of the region as more than simply a vacation destination, but rather a place that could be a permanent home and worth making the harsh Arctic exodus.” Dr. Harmon added that while early Neolithic people ended up migrating across the land bridge, there is evidence they were open to the possibility of returning to Asia at any time if the Americas didn’t live up to their summer vacation memories.