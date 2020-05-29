Archaeologists Discover Perfectly Preserved Roman Mosaic Floor

Archaeologists working near Verona, Italy have unearthed the foundation of a 3rd century Roman villa containing a pristine mosaic floor filled with complex patterns formed from bright, colorful tiles. What do you think?

“How excitin g! This is definite proof that the past had colors.” Spencer Engell • Unemployed

Advertisement

“Archaeologists in the future are going to be really disappointed when they find my warped and scratched hardwood.” Don Garmen • Podiatry Nurse

“Perhaps this discovery will help shed light on the mysterious life of floors.” Anna Kasten • Cement Specialist