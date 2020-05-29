America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Archaeologists Discover Perfectly Preserved Roman Mosaic Floor

Opinion

Archaeologists working near Verona, Italy have unearthed the foundation of a 3rd century Roman villa containing a pristine mosaic floor filled with complex patterns formed from bright, colorful tiles. What do you think?

“How exciting! This is definite proof that the past had colors.”

Spencer Engell • Unemployed

“Archaeologists in the future are going to be really disappointed when they find my warped and scratched hardwood.”

Don GarmenPodiatry Nurse

“Perhaps this discovery will help shed light on the mysterious life of floors.”

Anna KastenCement Specialist

