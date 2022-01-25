Archeologists have unearthed a rare 4,000-year-old board game in a Bronze and Iron Age settlement site in Oman, the game having grid markings that make it look similar to backgammon. What do you think?

“Could have been wort h a lot more if they had kept it in the box.” Owen Begel, Font Designer

Advertisement

“It breaks my heart to learn that people have been getting sucked into board game nights for 4,000 years.” Simon Caravella, Dibs Caller