Archaeologists May Have Discovered Oldest Theater In London

Archaeologists in Whitechapel believe they have uncovered the Red Lion, an Elizabethan playhouse that may have been the city’s first dedicated theater space when it was built around 1567. What do you think?

“Oh G od, I hope this doesn’t mean there are going to be more plays.” Tonya Hall, Palm Waver

“The last place I would want to watch a play is buried under dirt.” Mike DeCoster, Unemployed

“I guess the British have been disappointing their parents even longer than we realized.” Lee Winkler, Spider Web Collector