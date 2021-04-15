ArcLight, Pacific Theatres Closing Permanently

ArcLight and Pacific Theatres, including the beloved ArcLight Hollywood and historic Cinerama Dome that are known for hosting numerous movie premieres and being featured in films, are being closed permanently due to financial difficulties during the pandemic. What do you think?

“When did the m ovie industry become all about money?” Betty Aldridge • Hearing Aid Tuner

Advertisement

“Maybe they’ll still get featured in movies as parking lots.” Cameron Linardi • Precision Dyer