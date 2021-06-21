Area Couple Thinks They’re Pretty Fun

DENTON, TX—Noting their propensity for antics and shenanigans, area couple Zack Evans and Julie Stuber told reporters Monday they think they’re pretty fun. “Say what you will, but we think we’re just a riot,” said Stuber, explaining that the two brought different things to the table, with Evans always being quick with a movie reference and Stuber’s love for ordering margaritas. “Sure, we may not be the wildest pair, but we definitely know how to get down. Some might say we’re both a little sarcastic, but hey, that’s just what makes us so compelling! And if you ever catch us at a karaoke bar, watch out!” At press time, the couple reportedly had no plans for the weekend.

