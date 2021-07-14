Area Scrotum Not In Big Hurry To Peel Itself Away From Leg

LINCOLN, NE—Stressing it was having a nice, relaxing time, the scrotum of local man Justin McMaster was not in a big hurry to peel itself away from his leg, crotch sources confirmed Wednesday. “I’ve got a nice little situation going here with my skin sack pressed up real tight against the inner thigh, so I’m thinking what’s the rush?” said the testicle pouch, explaining that it knew the sweat keeping its loose flesh adhered to the leg would dry up eventually, but until then, it planned to just ride the high. “Listen, I’ll detach eventually, but for right now, I’m sitting pretty sticking to this leg. I’m having a friggin’ blast, and the temp is perfect. My pubes are even mingling with the leg hair, and I’m feeling like a million bucks. Clammy moisture is a terrible thing to waste, and I’m going to milk this stickiness for all it’s worth.” At press time, McMaster’s penis decided to get in on the action by sticking itself to the scrotum.