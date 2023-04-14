Argentinian Guy Materializes In Pickup Soccer Game To Score Goal Before Disappearing Instantly

SEATTLE—Following a local mid-afternoon match among friends who could not explain the unknown player’s fleeting, mysterious presence, sources confirmed Friday that an Argentinian guy had materialized during a pickup soccer game and scored a goal before instantly disappearing. “He just straight-up appeared out of thin air, stole the ball, took it down the entire field, and rainbow-kicked it over all our heads to win the game,” said area player Greg Rowland, 30, who noted how, in a single moment, what was once empty space was suddenly filled with an Argentinian man spinning and juking his way past the defenders and taunting “Not today, my friend” as he deftly maneuvered the ball any way he pleased. “This guy even took off his shirt and did a backflip to celebrate the goal. Then he called every one of us his brother and told us that if we visited him in Argentina his mother would make us chimichurri. But before we could learn his name, he had vanished.” Many of the players added that in the moments following the Argentinian’s disappearance, they had heard the faintest “Gooallll!” carried on the wind.