Arizona GOP Censures Anti-Trump Republicans

The Arizona GOP voted on Saturday to censure Governor Doug Ducey for imposing emergency Covid-19 orders as well as former Senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain for supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 election. What do you think?

“This is just the kind of divisiveness the Republican Party needs to coalesce around right now.” Patrick Baur, Balloon Inspector

“If they want to honor Trump, they should practice the understanding and forgiveness he preaches.” Alice Yandell, Contract Dentist