We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Arizona Gov. Doug Doucey is erecting an illegal border wall of double-stacked shipping containers along parts of the U.S.–Mexico border, which runs through federal and tribal land, as a final act before he leaves office in January. What do you think?

“The best security measur es are always makeshift.” Jewell Arnold, Propaganda Strategist

“I don’t understand why he can’t just do it legally.” Lamarcus Conroy, Well Digger