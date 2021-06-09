Arizona has refurbished a gas chamber to use hydrogen cyanide, the deadly gas used during the genocide perpetrated by the Nazis at Auschwitz and other extermination camps, on death row inmates. What do you think?
“Oh, I’m sure nobody remembers that.”
Susannah Walcutt, Denim Enthusiast
Advertisement
“You just know the woke left will try to argue that this is something the Nazis would do.”
Rolando Balson, Fence Erector
“It must be a relief to have so much strong data on its effectiveness.”
Monte Breznay, Parquetry Expert