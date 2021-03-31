America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.

Arkansas Bill Bans Gender-Affirming Healthcare For Trans Youth

The Arkansas Senate passed a bill that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth in what LGBTQ advocates are calling “the single most extreme anti-trans law to ever pass through a senate legislature.” What do you think?

“It’s not up to the state to decide who can or cannot access healthcare, it’s up to private insurance companies.”

Matthew Ward • Marriage Analyst

Advertisement

“You shouldn’t have access to healthcare until you’re at least 18 anyway.”

Sinead Torres • Glazier

“Oh, well look who suddenly cares about children’s health.”

Gareth Foster • Billboard Paster