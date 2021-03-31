Arkansas Bill Bans Gender-Affirming Healthcare For Trans Youth

The Arkansas Senate passed a bill that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth in what LGBTQ advocates are calling “the single most extreme anti-trans law to ever pass through a senate legislature.” What do you think?
“It’s not up to the state to decide who can or cannot access healthcare, it’s up to private insurance companies.”
Matthew Ward • Marriage Analyst
Advertisement
“You shouldn’t have access to healthcare until you’re at least 18 anyway.”
Sinead Torres • Glazier
“Oh, well look who suddenly cares about children’s health.”
Gareth Foster • Billboard Paster