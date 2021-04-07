Arkansas Legislator Warns Loophole In New Law Could Still Allow Trans Youth To Exist

LITTLE ROCK, AR—Calling on her Republican colleagues for support, Arkansas state senator Jimmy Hickey Jr. warned Wednesday that a loophole in a new law could still allow transgender youth to exist. “We recognize that this legislation is incomplete, and I assure constituents we are working tirelessly on stopgap measures to end young trans people for good,” said Hickey, who thanked everyone who had brought the issue to his attention in the past several weeks by expressing concern that the bill failed to eliminate thousands of transgender youths alread y living in the state. “This bill was originally introduced as a preventative measure, and I now realize it’s nowhere near close enough to stamping out the root of the problem. The SAFE Act is a start, but we can do better. Anyone who thinks transgender children should exist clearly doesn’t have their best interests in mind.” At press time, Hickey added that transgender youth would still be permitted to exist in a purely theoretical sense.

