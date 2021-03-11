Arkansas Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban

Arkansas has passed a near-total abortion ban into law with no exceptions for rape or incest, a sweeping measure abortion opponents hope will force the majority conservative Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade. What do you think?

“It’s about time the law started working for rapists like it’s supposed to.” Melissa Fields, Dance Machinist

Advertisement

“I assume it’s only a near-total ban due to the usual exception of rich white people.” Gabe Castillo, Pill Splitter