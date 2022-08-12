An armed man suspected of trying to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office was killed after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, the attack coming just days after agents from the bureau served a search warrant at the home of former president Trump. What do you think?

“Not so nice when the shoe’s on the other foot, is it FBI?” Jim McCombs, Seat Guard

“What are my taxes even paying for if this guy wasn’t quietly neutralized weeks ago?” Mason Trebach, Chemical Blind Taster